UPDATE: 73-year-old woman charged in Cache bank robbery

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - A 73-year-old Indiahoma woman is looking at no less than 5-years in prison if convicted on an armed robbery charge filed by the Comanche County District Attorney.
Helen Wright was arrested Tuesday after being accused of going into the All American Bank in Cache and taking $700.
Investigators say Wright told a bank employee through clinched teeth “I need some money. You have to help me and I have a gun.”
She was later arrested at the Apache Casino in Lawton. Police say they found Wright in her car with a loaded gun under her leg.
Wright has been charged with one count of robbery with a weapon.
