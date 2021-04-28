73-year-old Cache woman arrested for bank robbery

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - Prosecutors have charged a 73-year-old Indiahoma woman after Cache police say she robbed a bank.
Officers were called to the All American Bank on a report that customer Helen Wright just pulled off an armed robbery.
An employee says Wright walked into her office and stated through clinched teeth “I need some money. You have to help me and I have a gun.”
The employee reportedly knew Wright from previous drive-thru transactions when she used profanities.
The worker says she tried to calm down Wright to protect others in the bank.
She says Wright did not have thousands of dollars in her account as she needed for insurance and a car payment, but the worker offered her $700 in hopes she would leave peacefully.
Wright reportedly accepted the cash and left.
Police later pinged her cell phone and tracked her to the Apache Casino in Lawton.
An officer says he found Wright in her car with a loaded gun under her leg.
He says she refused to show her hands.
He ended up pulling the 73-year-old out of the car using an arm-bar technique.
Cache police showed up to arrest her.
The officer says Wright was yelling profanities and kicked his dash and car door.
He says she stated “I did not do anything, the bank gave me the money.”
He booked her into jail on a complaint of armed robbery.
We’re still waiting to learn what the DA charged her with.
