City of Lawton looking to fill positions in variety of departments

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton held their annual Spring into Success Career Fair Thursday at the City Hall’s banquet room.
There were a variety of departments set up doing interviews and on the spot hiring for numerous career opportunities.
“We definitely want to strengthen the workforce. We have so many positions available up for citizens and honestly they’re not jobs—they’re careers. You can really build a career here at the City of Lawton. Benefits and pay is great as well. There are so many great opportunities to start a career here with City of Lawton What’s great about working at the COL is its not just a job. Your job is benefitting your community. So you’re serving your friends, neighbors, family, anyone who is living in the COL is your job,” said Kaley Patterson-Dorsey, Multimedia Specialist for the City of Lawton.
Positions are available in a variety of departments, including public works, Public utility, Neighborhood services, Parks and rec, Emergency communications, as well as Lawton Police and Fire,
Workers from entry-level all the way up to experienced are encouraged to apply and can do so by checking the job listings on the City of Lawton’s webpage.
