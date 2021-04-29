Court documents reveal new details in murder at Duncan convenience store

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Court documents are revealing new details about a murder at a convenience store in Duncan.
Samuel Varela, Jr. has been charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a weapon in the case. Investigators say around 3:14 a.m. Tuesday, an employee at the Stripes on Bois D’Arc called, saying a man with a gun tried to rob the store.
The employee called out for a manager and said once the suspect saw someone else was in the store, he took off.
Police then went to the Chisholm Corner on 9th and Bois D’Arc to check if the suspect was there when they found Malaki Stone dead in the store from two gunshot wounds.
After notifying other convenience stores of the situation, they said employees at Loves had seen the same man described by Stripes employees visiting their store multiple times earlier that evening, appearing nervous.
A detective went to the Loves gas station where he eventually found Varela wearing a mask coming back to the store and arrested him.
Varela told police he used a 9mm handgun to shoot Stone, and said he did that because the two got into an argument earlier in the night.
Investigators also went over camera footage at the Chisholm Corner where the shooting happened, saying the suspect could be seen walking up to the window and knocking on it.
When Stone opened the door, they could see the suspect pull out a gun and point it at the employee and fire at least twice before bending over and picking up items before taking off to the north.
Police say Varela’s car was found in an alley behind the Loves and was taken in as evidence. A search warrant on his car found a silver machete and blonde wig inside.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.