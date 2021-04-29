Firefighters called to Lawton apartment, fire near electrical outlet

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Update
The Lawton Fire Department has issued an update on the fire at the Candlewood Apartments.
Officials say they found a fire near an electrical outlet. LFD crews were able to extinguish the fire and keep it to the room of origin.
Due to the nature of the incident of the call, the Fire Marshal’s office was called out to investigate.
The incident is currently under investigation with the Fire Marshal’s office.
Original Story
Firefighters were called out to an apartment fire in Lawton Thursday.
The fire happened at Candlewood Apartments on the 4700 block of Motif Manor, just before 10 a.m.
Firefighters saw smoke coming from the complex when they got there
7News is still waiting to hear how the fire started and how much damage was caused.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.