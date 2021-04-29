First Alert Forecast (4/29AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
The upper-low that brought us severe weather and flooding over the last couple days is expected to remain quasi(some-what)-stationary and slowly drift to the south. Since the upper low will be in relatively close to our viewing area, low to moderate rain chances will continue over north Texas and southern Oklahoma today--decreasing with northward winds. Any rainfall amounts should be light and no thunder is expected! Otherwise, a relatively drier air mass will be in place for most locations in the wake of the cold front with seasonable temperatures and northerly winds. Today will only top out into the low to mid 70s.
The aforementioned, the upper-level low will slowly drift eastward into Texas and eventually lift northeastward as it phases with the westerly winds. As this occurs, the chance for showers will increase Saturday night into Sunday--especially across the southeast/east. In addition, with some elevated instability associated with the upper-level low, there will be a chance for some embedded thunder. We’re going on the low end for precipitation chances Saturday night into Sunday. Friday will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s with northeast winds. Saturday will drop down into the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies with clouds building as the day goes on. Despite the extra cloud cover Sunday, skies trending partly cloudy, highs will rise into the low 80s! Both days over the weekend will see light south winds at 5 to 15mph.
By early next week, a shortwave trough will dig into the Southern Plains with an attendant cold front. At this time, instability and shear appear sufficient ahead of the wave for strong to severe thunderstorms late Monday into Tuesday. Cooler and dry conditions are expected in the system`s wake for the middle part of next week. And by cooler, I mean highs will only fall into the 70s.
