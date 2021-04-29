First Alert Forecast (4/29AM)

The aforementioned, the upper-level low will slowly drift eastward into Texas and eventually lift northeastward as it phases with the westerly winds. As this occurs, the chance for showers will increase Saturday night into Sunday--especially across the southeast/east. In addition, with some elevated instability associated with the upper-level low, there will be a chance for some embedded thunder. We’re going on the low end for precipitation chances Saturday night into Sunday. Friday will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s with northeast winds. Saturday will drop down into the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies with clouds building as the day goes on. Despite the extra cloud cover Sunday, skies trending partly cloudy, highs will rise into the low 80s! Both days over the weekend will see light south winds at 5 to 15mph.