Lawton City Council to discuss Budget, Jobs

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton city officials will meet at 10 a.m. April 29th at City Hall to discuss the city’s proposed 2021-2022 budget.
The proposed budget set forth by city management includes where the city’s finances stand currently.
According to the budget, revenue gained from the city’s sales tax remained steady this year despite COVID 19. Sales tax collections currently stand at just over $25 million dollars, which is a five percent jump from this time last year. City management attributes this to residents receiving stimulus checks to offset any potential losses.
Revenue from utilities however, has decreased.
The estimated revenue for the 2021-2022 fiscal year is about $40 million dollars which includes a 1.5 percent utility rate increase.
City management also makes several propositions in its preliminary budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
City management proposes pay raises for all city employees though the amount requested is unknown at this time. Management also recommends adding 20 new city jobs and reclassifying 70 current positions.
The 20 new jobs that could be added include three for the public safety facility and 17 general employee positions.
City Council must first approve of the budget before it goes into effect. City spokeswoman, Tiffany Vrska, said City Council does not usually approve of a budget until several budget workshops take place and that today is just the first of those workshops.
To read the city’s preliminary budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year visit https://www.lawtonok.gov/departments/finance/budgets
