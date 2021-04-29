7News First Alert Weather: Sunshine returns tomorrow with a chance for scattered showers and isolated storms this weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
For tonight, a few showers will linger across northwest Texas as a cutoff lows meander’s across the state of Texas. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy with overnight lows falling into the low 50s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.
On Friday, clouds will decrease throughout the morning and temperatures will top out in the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast and shift to the east at 5-15 mph. A stray and short-lived shower can’t be ruled out while most of the Texoma is expected to stay dry.
An upper-level low will move in from the south and initiate scattered showers and isolated storms on Saturday and into early Sunday morning. Rain chances will be higher for along and south of the Red River. Storms that happen to develop will remain non-severe. Highs on Saturday will top out in the low 70s with temperatures climbing near 80 degrees on Sunday.
On Monday, a trough will deepen across the Southern Plains and send a cold front across Texoma. Strong-to-severe storms are a possibility ahead and along the front beginning late Monday afternoon and into early Tuesday morning.
