Spring Roundup of Cowboy Poetry and Music held in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The Spring Roundup of Cowboy Poetry and Music was held in Duncan Thursday.
The event showcases western arts and the the artists who came to perform were excited to share their work.
It was sponsored by Ron Secoy, a local Cowboy Poet from Central High OK and Bill “Ace” Rendall, a 4th generation oil family member.
“It is important to recognize both those kinda folks have done things to make the state… It’s a great combination of cowboys, Indians, cattle, buffalo and the whole history of the army,” said William “Ace” Rendall.
The event showcased music, poetry and cowboy culture.
