WATCH: LPD releases body cam footage of November officer-involved shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department has released the body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting that happened at the Pepper Tree Apartments in 2020.
On November 19, police responded to a 911 call at the apartment complex about a male kicking in a door.
Police say Duane Murray broke down the door, forcing his way into the apartment. He then allegedly made the female resident remove her clothing. The woman was able to safely escape the apartment.
A statement from Lawton Police Chief James Smith says that Murray then exited the apartment building holding a weapon to his head.
The statement goes on the say that officers gave Murray numerous commands to drop his weapon, but he refused and continued to walk around, stating he wanted officers to shoot him.
“An officer fired less than lethal bean bag rounds to attempt to get Murray to comply and Murray then pointed his weapon toward the officers,” said Chief Smith. “When he did so, Officer Brandon Becker fired his weapon, striking Mr. Murray once, which resulted in his loss of life.”
The body camera footage can be viewed below, though we would like to warn that it is graphic.
