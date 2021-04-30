Arvest Bank halfway to Million Meals Campaign goal

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Arvest Bank’s 11th annual Million Meals Campaign has exceeded 500,000 meals, or half its goal so far.
They only have one month left to go!
This year, Arvest is accepting monetary donations at its branches and drive-thrus and via the Arvest Go mobile app until May 29.
Arvest is unable to accept food donations this year.
However, every dollar raised through Million Meals provides the equivalent of five meals for local, hungry families.
Arvest in Southwest Oklahoma has partnered with Lawton Food Bank, Christian’s Concerned in Duncan, Chickasha Emergency Food Pantry, Elgin Food Bank and Walters Food4Kids.
