Boys and Girls Club of Lawton to host Grand Reopening Celebration and Membership Drive

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Lawton is hosting a grand reopening celebration and membership drive at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29th.
The reopening comes after the building was forced to close its’ doors for two months when February’s ice storm caused its pipes to freeze and burst.
The organization reopened its’ doors just two weeks ago and is looking to enroll children in its’ summer program that costs $50 per week and lasts Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
The Boys and Girls Clubs’ new director, Walter Mays, said the summer program will begin June 1st.
The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Lawton is a faith based organization that aims to instill in children the value of education, health and community service. Mays said the organizations’ summer program helps children stay active and engaged during the summer months when they are out of school.
Saturday’s celebration is free to the public and will feature free hotdogs, popcorn and snow cones along with plenty of space where children can play. Mays said he has invited Lawtons’ Police Department along with city firefighters to strengthen community relations.
Families will be able to sign their children up for the summer program or for a year round membership at tomorrow’s event as well.
