Cotton County high speed chase ends in Harrold, TX

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A driver led Cotton County’s under sheriff on a high speed chase Thursday evening that took them all the way to Harrold, Texas.
“Affirmative that’s going to be it. I’m going to TVI this guy, he’s going to kill somebody,” law enforcement was heard saying about 60 miles into the chase.
The under sheriff used his car to knock the driver off the road before arresting him at gunpoint.
It all started when the under sheriff pulled him over for intoxicated driving at Highway 70 and 5B in Cotton County.
The man reportedly said “don’t come closer” and drove off.
Sheriff Tim King says the chase reached speeds over 100 miles-an-hour and the suspect was running other cars off the road.
Following his arrest, he was taken to a hospital in Electra.
