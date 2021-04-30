First Alert Forecast (4/30AM)

A few models are showing peaks of sunshine for counties closer north of the Red River but more cloud cover for north Texas counties. This will impact temperatures slightly but regardless of sun or clouds, temperatures in some form will be into the 70s. By late this evening through tonight, the cut-off low starts to lift slightly northward across far western Texas. Precipitation chances return across our southwest as a more south to north orientated low- level strengthens again. The slight shifting of the cut-off low could bring in some cooler air aloft and steepen mid-level lapse rates and mid-level instability possible, cannot rule out a few elevated thunderstorms developing across overnight across western north Texas, with the instability lifting into southern Oklahoma toward sunrise Saturday.