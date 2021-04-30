Freedom Elementary holds Month of the Military Child parade

FT. SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Freedom Elementary School on Fort Sill held a parade Friday to wrap up their Month of the Military Child celebrations.
Cars were decorated with signs, paint, and flags by parents and community members. Kids lined the sidewalk to see the parade and wave to the cars as they drove by.
“I’m just so happy so many people came out to honor these children because they deserve to. They serve just like their parents do. So we have deployed parents and parents who are out in the field for 30 days at a time so they serve as well—they’re without their parents a lot of the year,” said Freedom Elementary’s Mikel Shanklin.
The school has spent the last month celebrating the sacrifices children of servicemembers make with assemblies and by wearing purple.
