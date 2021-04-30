Lawton Classic Chevy donates vehicle for raffle to United Way

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Classic Chevy donated a vehicle to the United Way Friday.
The United Way will be selling raffle tickets to win the 2020 Chevy Trax. The tickets can be purchased from April until November.
“The united way does so many things to help the city of Lawton. We just wanted to find a way to help them raise money so that they can do some more things here in the city,” said Bridget and Ervin Randle of Lawton Classic Chevy.
Raffle tickets are $35 for one or 3 for $100 and can be purchased at the united way office or Lawton Classic Chevy.
Proceeds from ticket sales are donated back to the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.