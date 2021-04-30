Lawton Deputy City Manager to retire after decades with city

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton will be bidding farewell to Deputy City Manager Bart Hadley after nearly four decades of service to the community.
The lifelong Lawtonian will be retiring from the City Manager’s Office on May 14, 2021.
Hadley began his tenure with the City in September of 1981 at the Lawton Fire Department, retiring as Lawton Fire Chief in 2013.
He then served as Municipal Court Director from 2013 to 2015, before joining the City Manager’s Office in 2015.
“We are incredibly proud of the dedication and commitment to the City of Lawton by Deputy City Manager Hadley through his years of service,” said City Manager Michael Cleghorn.“ He has been a force for positive change and touched every facet of our community through both professional and charitable work. We wish him the best in all future endeavors.”
City officials say that throughout his career Hadley has been integral in establishing reliable emergency operation plans and procedures for the City of Lawton, modernizing public safety efforts, advancing community relations through collaboration and innovatively leading city government through financial hardships.
