Lawton School Teacher celebrates 51 Years with the District

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - At eighty-years-old Barbara Harris is a ball of energy.
With a bubbling personality, Harris teaches special education at Hugh Bish Elementary school but wears many hats.
She’s always on the move and volunteers for sidewalk and bus duty in addition to teaching the students in her own classroom.
She said her eagerness to help is the key to the longevity she’s enjoyed with Lawton Public Schools.
“You just work with the good people, the good people work with you and that’s called longevity because a lot of people don’t do that. Whenever they ask me to help, to do something, I jump right in there,” she said.
She said she loves what she does and has no intention of retiring anytime soon. On the weekends she works as a cashier at a local retail store and on the rare occasion that she has free time she gardens in her backyard.
She enjoys spending time with her husband, son and granddaughter and credits her faith for the many blessings she said she’s accrued over the years.
Hugh Bish Elementary principal, Amy Wilcox, said Harris is a role model to her and others at the school.
“She’s just incredible,” Wilcox said. “We are so fortunate to have her.”
