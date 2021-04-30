7News First Alert Weather: Rain chances increase this evening with scattered showers and a few storms Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
For tonight, an upper-level low will move into Texas and will increase rain chances across Texoma. The best chance for rain will remain south of the Red River with a few showers and isolated storms making into southwest Oklahoma. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the mid-to-upper 50s.
On Saturday, the upper-level low will lift northward and across Texoma. As a result, scattered showers and isolated storms are a possibility. Storms that develop will remain non-severe. Rain totals across northwest Texas will range anywhere from 0.50 - 2′'. Rain totals in southwest Oklahoma will range anywhere from 0.01 - 0.75′'. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph and highs will top out in the low 70s.
On Sunday, a few lingering showers are possible early in the morning with gradual clearing taking place during the afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.
An deepening trough will move into the Southern Plains on Monday and into Tuesday. A strong cap will be in place allowing an increase in atmospheric energy and it will limit the amount of storms that we will see. However, if the cap breaks across Texoma storms will become strong-to-severe at a moments notice. The main threats include large hail, damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.