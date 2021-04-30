PSO files application to update prices

TULSA, Okla. (TNN) - Public Service Company of Oklahoma has filed an application with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission to update their prices.
PSO says the adjustment is needed to reflect the costs of investments to secure and transform the electric grid, meet federal environmental requirements, and efficiently and reliably serve customers.
“At PSO, we’re committed to investing in a stronger, smarter and cleaner energy grid, and providing customers the highest quality, safe and reliable service they rely on to power their homes and businesses,” said Peggy Simmons, PSO president and chief operating officer. “At the same time, we’re working to be efficient and to provide excellent power reliability at prices that remain significantly below national averages.”
This would increase electricity prices for the typical residential customer by just over 1 cent per kilo watt.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.