Warrant filed for Lawton man accused of assault and battery with baseball bat

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A felony warrant has been filed for a Lawton man accused of beating another man with a baseball bat and leaving him in a coma.
According to the affidavit, Kristohper Gohl was at an apartment complex in Lawton when he heard what he believed to be a physical altercation happening in an apartment on the floor above.
Investigators say Gohl heard footsteps from the apartment going downstairs. He then allegedly grabbed a baseball bat and positioned himself outside of the apartment complex’s door.
Gohl allegedly hit the victim multiple times with the baseball bat when he tried to go back into the building.
The victim was transported to the hospital, where he reportedly remained for days in a coma before being taken to a long-term assisted living care facility.
The affidavit says the victim was still in a coma as of April 28.
Prosecutors charged Gohl with Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.
Once he’s arrested, he faces a $50,000 bond.
