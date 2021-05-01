Freemason’s fundraise with Southwest Oklahoma Mason’s Poker Run Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Motorcycle enthusiasts are biking across the area for the Southwest Oklahoma Mason’s Poker Run on Saturday.
They’ll start at Diamondback Harley-Davidson in Lawton at 11 a.m., will make stops at lodges in Elgin, Marlow, Comanche and Walters and end back at the dealership by 3:30 p.m. for a live band and food vendors.
Local businesses donated door prizes. Plus, there’s a raffle and silent auction.
Worshipful Master Jamon Kelley from Cache Valley Lodge said they wanted to host the event to raise awareness of freemasons in Southwest Oklahoma.
“Freemasonry in Oklahoma, it’s been on a slow decline over the last several years,” he said. “If we don’t do something to bring awareness to the area, it’s going to fade away. The Freemasons - nobody knows - they do a lot for the community.”
Kelley said each lodge gets money from the charity foundation they use to help their community.
The event is also to honor a masonic brother lost on Christmas Day.
He moved to the area and was very involved for about a year and a half before he got sick and the group wasn’t able to ride together.
Registration is free.
