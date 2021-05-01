7News First Alert Weather: Showers linger until Sunday morning, brief warmup through the start of the week

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
A low is progressing northward from central Texas, bringing along a warm front that will continue to pop off showers in our southern counties. Rain chances will stick around until tomorrow morning. Slight southerly winds will allow for temperatures to climb into the high 70s tomorrow, with clouds clearing throughout the day. Warm weather stays through Monday with dry conditions and highs in the 80s. A dryline will station itself in the Texas panhandle Monday.
Monday evening, a low-pressure system from the Rockies progresses from the northwest into the region. The interaction of the front and the dryline, along with an upper-level trough, brings a threat of severe weather. Our northeastern counties are included in a marginal risk for severe weather Monday night. The main threats are large hail and wind up to 60 mph. Temperatures Tuesday will be around 10 degrees cooler, sitting around average.
The rest of the week will be fairly dry with near-average temperatures before rain chances return at the beginning of next weekend.
