7News First Alert Weather: Severe weather is possible tomorrow evening, sunny week ahead

A dry line is moving into the Texas panhandle today. Warm temperatures will continue into tomorrow, with highs in the 80s. Winds begin to shift from the west to the north through the day as a low-pressure system moves into the area with an associated cold front. These features will allow for convection Monday evening. Storms will initiate in the Texas panhandle and travel eastward through the night. A large area of Texoma lies within a marginal risk for severe weather, with the main threats being golf ball-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts. A slight risk for severe weather is just to our east, and storms will likely strengthen as they exit our region due to a more conducive environment for severe weather.