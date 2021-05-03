Altus man chosen to receive organ donation after years on transplant list

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - An Altus man has been chosen to receive a kidney and pancreas donation after years of waiting on the transplant list.
Eric Moreno was diagnosed with Juvenile Diabetes at the age of 10 which resulted in the failure of both his kidneys at age 24.
He received news that he had been put on the transplant list in March of 2019 and he and his family have worked hard to raise money for medical expenses over the last several years.
Moreno has said he’s looking forward to going back to work and gaining some sense of normalcy.
He’ll be at OU recovering for the next month and thanks everyone for their prayers and GoFundMe donations.
If you would like to make a donation to help Eric Moreno with medical expenses, you can visit this PayPal fundraiser.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.