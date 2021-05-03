Beloved Lawton community member passes away

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man who made a big impact on the Lawton-Fort Sill community passed away over the weekend.
Joe Chesko was a big part of the Lawton community. He was a realtor, a veteran and supporter of veterans, and committee member for Children United.
Chesko championed an all-inclusive playground and in the past few years had been working through Children United to raise money to get the playground built.
He will be greatly missed.
