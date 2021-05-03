Courts begin work out of Lawtons’ Public Safety Facility while Jails’ opening is delayed

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Today is the start of a new chapter for some City of Lawton employees as they start work in the newly finished Public Safety Facility.
Lawton City Manager, Michael Cleghorn, said the departments that will operate out of the building include the Lawton Police Department, Fire Station 1, City Jail and Municipal Courts.
He said most department employees have already moved in but some will do so this week and that everyone, except for jail employees, are expected to be fully relocated by May 14th when the city will host a grand opening of the facility for residents. That grand opening will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and Cleghorn said masks must be worn to attend.
While most departments won’t operate from the facility until next week, Municipal Court Director, Jillian Allison, said courts will officially begin work out of the facility this morning.
“If you are have a court appointment you’ll come here from now on,” she said. “Our old building is no longer functional for that.”
Cleghorn said that while the courts are ahead of other departments in the relocation process, the jail is behind.
“The jail did not pass the initial inspection with the state fire marshal,” Cleghorn said.
The jail did, however, pass that inspection during a second go around and will need to be inspected by the state health department before it can be cleared for inmates and employees to transfer into.
Cleghorn said the building is located at 100 S. Railroad Street, has three floors and is 100 thousand square feet.
