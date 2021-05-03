First Alert Forecast (5/3AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good Monday morning Texoma! Starting off the day we’re waking up to limited cloud cover with temperatures in the 60s. Winds are rather light around 5 to 15mph out of the north. While most of the day is trending quiet, showers and thunderstorms, a few could be on the strong side are looking to develop later this afternoon. Before we talk about our severe risk, look for high temperatures in the 70s and 80s with warmest weather south/east and cooler north and west. North to northwest winds 10 to 20mph with gusts into mid 20s.
Severe storms are looking to develop along a cold front early this evening where there is the potential for hail up to the size of baseballs and thunderstorm wind gusts of 60 mph. Here’s the exact break down:
(WEST TO CENTRAL) Severe storms may develop as early as 5 PM across southwest Oklahoma. Baseball size hail, 60-70 mph winds will be the main severe weather threat, although a tornado or two will also be possible.
(CENTRALAND EAST) Additional severe storms may affect southwest Oklahoma and western north Texas, most likely between 9 PM and midnight with the potential of golf ball size hail and 60 mph winds.
(EAST OF I-35) The severe weather potential spreads into central and south central Oklahoma between 9 PM and midnight with hail to the size of quarters possible.
The tornado risk is still very low and generally confined to southeast Oklahoma roughly east of a line from Seminole to Madill.
Showers and storms may linger into Tuesday morning as the storm system continues to exit the area. The good news is we’re looking at a cool but dry day for tomorrow! Mostly sunny skies on tap with highs only into the upper 60s and low 70s.
Conditions start to warm back up closer to normal by Wednesday as a ridge of high pressure follows in place of that storm system (plus we’ll see a return of south winds too). Wednesday and Thursday will likely top out in the mid 70s. Overnight, mainly a few showers are possible but with instability being limited, a few stronger storms aren’t out of the question completely.
Friday is trending to start out mostly sunny but clouds will build as the day goes on ahead of our next chance for showers and storms Friday night into Saturday morning. The weekend will be into the 80s and 90s with breezy south winds.
Stay weather aware with the First Alert 7 Weather App!
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.