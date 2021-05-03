First Alert Forecast (5/3AM)

Good Monday morning Texoma! Starting off the day we’re waking up to limited cloud cover with temperatures in the 60s. Winds are rather light around 5 to 15mph out of the north. While most of the day is trending quiet, showers and thunderstorms, a few could be on the strong side are looking to develop later this afternoon. Before we talk about our severe risk, look for high temperatures in the 70s and 80s with warmest weather south/east and cooler north and west. North to northwest winds 10 to 20mph with gusts into mid 20s.