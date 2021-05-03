Lawsuit filed against Comanche County Detention Center

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man is suing the Comanche County Detention Center over an attack he allegedly suffered while he was jailed there.
Jeffrey Taylor is filing a lawsuit against CCDC and Jail Administrator William Hobbs, the Board of County Commissioners and Sheriff Kenny Stradley for an attack that reportedly happened in June 2017.
In the lawsuit, Taylor claims that three correctional officers were there when he was stabbed and separated themselves from the attack, failing to protect him or stop the assault in any way.
The plaintiff also claims Sheriff Stradley was aware of overcrowding at the jail but hadn’t done anything to address the problem.
The lawsuit claims they violated the Civil Rights Act and the Oklahoma Constitution by failing to protect Taylor.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.