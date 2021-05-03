Lawton elementary schools to discontinue modified dress code

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Public Schools is making some changes to their dress code.
Elementary student’s will no longer have a modified dress code.
Superintendent Kevin Hime says like the middle and high schools in the district students will be able to wear what they want as long as it falls under the schools guidelines.
He believes this will be the best thing for the district.
“Majority of our parents felt like it was a relief to them because they had trouble finding those clothes that fit that dress code and as their kids grew out of the clothes. Some kids have two or three sets of clothes they have to have a year because they grow so fast,” said Hime.
Hime says the new clothing policy will start next school year.
