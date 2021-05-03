7News First Alert Weather: Few lingering showers tomorrow with gradual clearing during the day

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
For tonight, scattered strong-to-severe storms is possible along and south of the front. An upper-level low will move closer to Texoma bringing the chance for storms behind the front. The main threats for storms that become severe will be hail up to the size of baseballs, wind gusts up to 60 mph and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Overnight lows will fall into the low 50s and winds will be out of the north at 15-20 mph.
On Tuesday, a lingering shower is possible through the early morning hours with gradual clearing taking place during the day. Winds will remain out of the north at 15-20 mph with higher wind gusts. Highs will top out in the upper 60s.
On Wednesday, the warming trend begins with temperatures topping out in the mid 70s. Models have a shortwave approaching our area from the northwest and depending on the path of the shortwave this could allow a chance for isolated showers and storms late Wednesday evening.
An upper-level ridge will continue to move across the Southern Plains allowing temperatures to spike close to 90 degrees over the weekend. A cold front will move into the area late Sunday night and Monday morning cooling temperatures back off into the mid 70s for Monday afternoon.
