7News First Alert Weather: Few lingering showers tomorrow with gradual clearing during the day

For tonight, scattered strong-to-severe storms is possible along and south of the front. An upper-level low will move closer to Texoma bringing the chance for storms behind the front. The main threats for storms that become severe will be hail up to the size of baseballs, wind gusts up to 60 mph and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Overnight lows will fall into the low 50s and winds will be out of the north at 15-20 mph.