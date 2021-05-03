Temple Public Schools raises money for soldiers returning from deployment

TEMPLE, Okla. (TNN) - Temple Public Schools raised $2,190.35 to help soldiers returning from deployment.
An employee at Temple High School learned that soldiers returning to Fort Bliss from a deployment to Qatar would have to quarantine in the barracks. They wanted to make that process better for the soldiers, so they began raising money to purchase care packages that will be waiting for them when they get home.
Temple Principal Brad Spurlock said they greatly exceeded their goal of roughly $500.
“To see our kids do something for somebody else, and in most cases probably somebody they’ll never meet, just for the sake of doing something good for somebody. We were really pleased with that, really pleased with the attitude and effort they gave,” Spurlock said.
The fundraiser initially started as a fundraiser for the middle school and high school until the 4th graders got involved and raised $800 with a bake sale.
“It felt really special because they’re so young, they’re 4th graders, and them doing something bigger than themselves showed a lot of pride in what they are, that they’re young but they can do good stuff still,” said 4th-grade teacher Erica Hill.
Spurlock says the troops will be returning home later this month and he hopes these items can help thank them for what they do.
“While we’re raising money to help them, they’re putting their lives on the line every day, day in and day out, they’re away from their families for months, sometimes even years at a time. We just felt like this is something that’s the least we can do to show we’re grateful and we appreciate what they do for our country, what they do for us to give us the freedoms we enjoy,” Spurlock said.
The care packages will be full of things like pillows, toiletries and snacks.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.