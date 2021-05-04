Arrest warrant filed for man accused of shooting woman with BB gun in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An arrest warrant has been filed for a Lawton man accused of shooting a woman in the face with a BB gun.
According to an affidavit, there was a verbal dispute between the victim and another woman, who reportedly lived in the same neighborhood.
Investigators say that during the argument between the two, Justin Myrick allegedly shot the victim in the face with the BB gun.
Once arrested, Myrick faces a charge of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon and a $20,000 bond.
