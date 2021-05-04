Crews work multiple car crashes in Comanche County Monday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Crews were on the scene of a crash on I-44 Monday evening.
The crash happened just after 5:00 p.m. about four miles northeast of the Elgin exit.
It’s unclear what caused the crash, but it left the car damaged and off the roadway.
7News has heard that crews worked a second crash Monday evening, between the Geronimo exit on I-44 and Lawton.
Lawton Police were reportedly working the single-vehicle crash with a possible entrapment.
The north and southbound lanes of the highway were blocked off while the crash was being worked.
It’s unclear what cause of the crash was and what the condition of those involved is.
