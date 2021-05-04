First Alert Forecast (5/4AM)

A surface high pressure will settle in over the next 48 hours, still keeping below average temperatures. Tomorrow will top out in the mid 70s sunny skies. As the surface high shifts slightly eastward, winds will return back out of the south for tomorrow. While the day tomorrow is looking to stay dry, a wave of energy will move across the Southern Plains Wednesday night. Models are hinting at a few showers/ storms moving across as this system dives southeast. While many models agree on rain/ storms.. there is disagreement on how much and the exact path of this rain. Regardless, we’re going on the low end of precipitation chances overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Overnight lows/ morning temperatures will warm into the low to mid 50s due to the extra cloud cover.