First Alert Forecast (5/4AM)

Good Tuesday morning Texoma! While we did see a few overnight storms, most of that activity continues to move east to northeast. With that being said, a few isolated light rain showers are still likely heading into the morning commute. The better news about today’s forecast is cloud cover will gradually taper off and we’ll see sunshine area wide mid late morning/ early afternoon. While today will be sunny, it’ll be somewhat cool. High temperatures for most are only looking to rise into upper 60s to low 70s. At times, wind will be a bit gusty. Mainly out of the north at 10 to 20mph with gusts into the 20s and 30s.
With the clear skies expected overnight, it’ll be a bit cool to kick off the day tomorrow with lows generally falling into the mid 40s.
A surface high pressure will settle in over the next 48 hours, still keeping below average temperatures. Tomorrow will top out in the mid 70s sunny skies. As the surface high shifts slightly eastward, winds will return back out of the south for tomorrow. While the day tomorrow is looking to stay dry, a wave of energy will move across the Southern Plains Wednesday night. Models are hinting at a few showers/ storms moving across as this system dives southeast. While many models agree on rain/ storms.. there is disagreement on how much and the exact path of this rain. Regardless, we’re going on the low end of precipitation chances overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Overnight lows/ morning temperatures will warm into the low to mid 50s due to the extra cloud cover.
As the wave passes by, upper ridging will occur afterwards. This simply just means temperatures will slowly start to warm back up!! Thursday is trending into the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. The day Friday is trending mostly sunny with highs rising into the low to mid 80s with south winds at 10 to 20mph. Another weak short wave will move across parts of central/southern Plains Friday night bringing yet another round of showers and storms for parts of Texoma.
Similar to Wed PM/Thurs AM, this is only looking to be an overnight event. The remainder of Saturday will likely see clearing skies with temperatures soaring into the 90s! It will be breezy though, southwest winds at 15 to 25mph with anticipated gusts higher. Sunday will stay warm and sunny in the upper 80s with winds out of the northeast at 10 to 20mph.
Various shortwaves/disturbances moving through the flow will continue over the weekend/ early next week which will maintain the chances for showers and storms again Sunday night and most of the day on Monday. With a return of north winds, temperatures are looking to drop into the 70s to kick off the work week.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
