Ft. Sill’s 434th Field Artillery Brigade competing for Drill Sergeant of the Year

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Competition is underway at Fort Sill to become the 434th Field Artillery Brigade’s Drill Sergeant of the Year.
Brett McGillivray is one of eight drill sergeants competing in the competition.
He said he was voluntold and had no desire to be a part of it, but now that’s changed.
“After being here and fully committing to the competition now I want to win the title of DSOY and all the things that come with the benefits that come with it,” McGillivray said.
He said this is only day two of four, and they have already done a number of tests including the Army Combat Fitness Test, throwing hand grenades, and having to identify them.
“I mean, I’m giving it all I got, so I’m not trying to look at where I’m at right now. Just one foot in front of the other and continue on until the end,” McGillivray said.
Reigning Champion William Tazwell added, “My advice for the next Drill Sergeant of the year on Fort Sill would be to continue on and continue to studying and to continue studying all of the regulations, so you can give accurate advice to your chain of command so they can make the necessary decisions.”
McGillivray said the only thing he isn’t looking forward to is boards, it’s a room filled with Fort Sill officials asking various questions.
Win or lose, he’s looking to get a lot out of the competition.
“Just to better myself, push myself out of that comfort zone that everyone gets comfortable with where they are at, but nobody likes to push themselves and make themselves better. So, just kind of getting out of my comfort zone,” McGillivray said.
Two winners will be named on May 7 and will compete next month against other brigades for the Fort Sill Drill Sergeant of the Year.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.