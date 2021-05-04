Lawton woman concerned after camera captures people checking car doors overnight

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton woman says surveillance video shows people walking around and checking to see if cars were unlocked Tuesday morning.
“I saw three what I believe was young gentlemen checking our vehicles to see if they could find something else unlocked to take more things,” said Michelle Ford.
Ford purchased the camera after her car was broken into a few weeks ago.
“I just wanted to take more steps to keep my community safer. I’m a single mom, I’m a veteran and I want to feel safe where I stay, I hope everyone else does too,” Ford said.
Andrew Grubbs with the Lawton Police Department says, unfortunately, this is all too common of a problem.
“We always run into this issue, as long as we have people in this world there are always going to be someone trying to take something that is not yours. It is an issue that we are going to recommend people stay vigilant and monitor for themselves,” Grubbs said.
Grubbs says there a few things you can do that will help.
“We have what we call the 9 p.m. checklist routine. We recommend people going through their vehicles, getting all their valuables, taking them inside, making sure their vehicles are locked, making sure if they have a garage that their garage door is down, making sure the lights are on outside, whether it’s the porch light or a garage light, just so that everything is illuminated to deter anybody that might want to do something like take something from a vehicle,” Grubbs said.
Ford says the fact this happened right outside her window troubles her, and she thinks there has to be a better solution.
“It’s incredibly frustrating, I wish our communities would step up more I guess, especially this time of year when it steps up more. Younger kids, they don’t have anything to do and we need to find them something to do,” Ford said.
Grubbs says if someone breaks into your car, the best thing to do is file a police report online by going here.
