LPS celebrates excellence among faculty, staff with awards ceremony

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Public School held their annual recognition of excellence among the district’s faculty and staff Tuesday evening.
This year’s categories included Champions of Children, First Class Teachers, and Teacher of the Year.
The recipients of the Champions of Children awards were Leigh Ann Conic, Isaac Jeffrey, Vickie Kambic, Angela Kimbrell, Lori Manning, Mark Nash, Jeri Piña, Lesa Sparks, Perri Ann Wyatt, and Corporal Dawn Tillman & K9 Officer CoCo.
Cole Lehr of Lawton High was named this year’s First Class Teacher.
The award for Teacher of the Year went to Amanda Mack from Crosby Park Elementary. Mack was recognized for inspiring her students and raising the bar for education in the district.
The event was also livestreamed for those who weren’t able to attend and can be viewed on LPS’ YouTube Channel.
