Man dies in single-car crash in Comanche County

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police say a 73-year-old man was found dead following a car crash Monday night.
The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. on I-44 near the 11th Street bridge.
Authorities report that the man crashed into the guardrail.
A medical helicopter was called for, but officials say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man’s cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner.
His name has not been released yet as police are still working to notify his next of kin.
