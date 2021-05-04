7News First Alert Weather: A sunny Wednesday afternoon with isolated showers/storms possible late in the evening

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
For tonight, skies will be mostly clear and winds will be light out of the north at 5-10 mph allowing for good radiational cooling to take place. Overnight lows will fall into the low 40s.
On Wednesday, skies will be bright and sunny with little-to-no cloud cover. Temperatures will top out in the low 70s and winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. A shortwave trough will approach Texoma bringing the chance for isolated showers and storms late tomorrow evening and into early Thursday morning.
An upper-level ridge of high pressure will develop and allow a warming trend to start up. Highs will top out around 90 degrees Saturday afternoon.
A series of disturbances will bring hit and miss showers and thunderstorms through the weekend and into next week. A few strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out late in the weekend and early next week.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.