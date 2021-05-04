Tentative settlement reached in Comanche County Detention Center Lawsuit

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A tentative settlement has been reached in a lawsuit against the Comanche County Detention Center.
We previously reported that Jeffrey Taylor filed suit against the Comanche County Detention Center as well as jail administrator William Hobbs, the board of county commissioners and Sheriff Kenny Stradley for an attack that happened in June 2017 while Taylor was an inmate.
Sheriff Stradley was later dropped from the lawsuit.
Taylor claimed three correctional officers didn’t do anything to protect him or stop the assault when he was stabbed by another inmate.
The lawsuit claims they violated the Civil Rights Act and the Oklahoma Constitution by failing to protect him.
The tentative settlement is expected to be presented to the County Commissioners during their meeting on Monday, May 10th.
