Car crashed with ODOT truck on I-44 crash in Comanche County

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A man refused treatment after a crash at I-44 and 11th street Wednesday in Comanche County.
The crash happened just after 10 a.m. when a car crashed into an ODOT truck.
EMTs were called to the scene but no one was taken to the hospital, although traffic was impacted in the southbound lanes.
This is the second crash in the area this week. On Monday evening a 73-year-old man was found dead following a car crash.
It also happened on I-44 near the 11th Street bridge.
