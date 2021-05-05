City of Lawton updates COVID-19 safety measures

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - After Oklahoma’s State of Emergency Declaration for Covid-19 ended earlier this week, leaders from the City of Lawton are updating safety measures.
They are recommending masks to be worn at indoor City facilities, and in case of events or gatherings where a significant number of people is expected, city management say they reserve the right to require masks for attendees.
Vaccinated staff members for the city won’t have to wear masks at work if they provide proof of their vaccination.
Allowance for larger community events at McMahon Memorial Auditorium and recreation centers in the city will be done on a case by case basis and city staff will give direction on requirements.
Masks will also be recommended to be worn at all outdoor events where social distancing can’t be maintained, but won’t be required of outdoor sports players, coaches or umpires.
