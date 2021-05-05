Crime Stoppers of SWOK needs help finding man convicted of second-degree arson

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is asking for help locating a Lawton man who pleaded guilty to second-degree arson.
Julio Diaz set fire to a home on northwest 17th street in September 2018. He then pleaded guilty to setting the fire in August of 2019.
According to court records, he was also put in the community sentencing program for two years, but the judge says he quit participating and failed to show back up to court for sentencing.
If you know anything about Diaz’s whereabouts, you can safely and anonymously report a tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO (4636) or submit a tip online at lawtoncrimestoppers.com and if your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could get a cash reward.
