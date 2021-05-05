Early voting begins Thursday for local elections

SWOK, Okla. (TNN) - Early voting starts Thursday for several local elections.
In Comanche County, voters will decide on a $7,895,000 school bond to pay for repairs and remodeling for school buildings.
Jackson county voters will decide on a half-a-percent excise tax that would go toward renovations for the county courthouse.
In Harmon and Grady Counties, voters will decide whether PSO can operate with non-exclusive rights in the towns of Hollis and Rush Springs.
Early voting starts Thursday, May 6th and lasts through Saturday, May 8th.
Election day is Tuesday, May 11th.
Below you can find sample ballots for the upcoming elections.
