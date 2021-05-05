Events to be held in Lawton in observance of National Day of Prayer

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - There will be two events taking place in Lawton Thursday in observance of the National Day of Prayer.
A free prayer breakfast will be held at the Great Plains Coliseum Annex from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Seating will be limited to 150 people, but there will be a livestream of the event for those who can’t attend.
There will also be a noon prayer held on the steps of Lawton City Hall.
In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved into the city auditorium.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.