First Alert Forecast (5/5AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
A surface high pressure will settle in over the next 48 hours, still keeping below average temperatures. Today will top out in the mid to upper 70s with a few low 80s out west under sunny skies. As the surface high shifts slightly eastward, winds will return back out of the south at 10 to 25mph for this afternoon. While the day is looking to stay dry, a wave of energy will move across the Southern Plains later tonight. Models are hinting at a light to moderate rainfall moving across as this system dives southeast. The highest chance for any rain remains highest for counties north of the Red River, more specifically Caddo and Grady. There won’t be much in those rain gauges as rain totals are as high as 0.20″ but many will see less, if any at all. Precipitation will come to an end for most by sunrise tomorrow. Overnight lows/ morning temperatures will warm into the low to mid 50s due to the extra cloud cover.
As the wave passes by, upper ridging will occur afterwards. This simply just means temperatures will slowly start to warm back up! Tomorrow is trending into the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. The day Friday is trending mostly sunny with highs rising into the low to mid 80s with south winds at 10 to 20mph. Another weak short wave will move across parts of central/southern Plains Friday night bringing yet another round of showers and storms for parts of Texoma. It looks like some instability will be present during this time but it doesn’t look that impressive. A few storms may become severe otherwise look for just isolated thunderstorms/ heavy rain. This scattered rain activity will move east during the night and the remainder of Saturday will see clearing skies with temperatures soaring into the upper 80s to low 90s! It will be breezy though, south winds at 10 to 20mph with anticipated gusts higher. A cold front will dive south during the night on Saturday bringing more storm chances and cooler weather. The threat for rain looks to be once again overnight and coming to an end by Sunday morning. The second half of the weekend will drop into the mid 80s with north winds at 15 to 25mph with anticipated gusts higher.
After Sunday, the evolution of our weather patterns becomes more uncertain due to a difference between computer guidance. Regardless of what plays out for early next week, all scenarios show storm chances although specific placement of precipitation will vary.
Track any showers/ storms with the First Alert 7 Weather App.
Have a good day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
