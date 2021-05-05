First Alert Forecast (5/5AM)

As the wave passes by, upper ridging will occur afterwards. This simply just means temperatures will slowly start to warm back up! Tomorrow is trending into the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. The day Friday is trending mostly sunny with highs rising into the low to mid 80s with south winds at 10 to 20mph. Another weak short wave will move across parts of central/southern Plains Friday night bringing yet another round of showers and storms for parts of Texoma. It looks like some instability will be present during this time but it doesn’t look that impressive. A few storms may become severe otherwise look for just isolated thunderstorms/ heavy rain. This scattered rain activity will move east during the night and the remainder of Saturday will see clearing skies with temperatures soaring into the upper 80s to low 90s! It will be breezy though, south winds at 10 to 20mph with anticipated gusts higher. A cold front will dive south during the night on Saturday bringing more storm chances and cooler weather. The threat for rain looks to be once again overnight and coming to an end by Sunday morning. The second half of the weekend will drop into the mid 80s with north winds at 15 to 25mph with anticipated gusts higher.