Lawton community, friends remember Joe Chesko

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton community and friends are mourning Joe Chesko who passed away earlier this week.
Joe Chesko leaves behind a legacy as a husband, father, mentor and friend, but the Children United Playground in Elmer Thomas Park is where the community will be able to see his lasting impact on southwest Oklahoma.
If there’s one thing everyone agrees on, it’s that Joe was a rock for family and friends, someone you could always go to with your troubles or when you just needed a laugh.
Family friend Chanda Corbett met Joe when she started in real estate 17 years ago.
She said he constantly encouraged everyone around him.
“Being in his office, this is a place where we came and met as a family,” she said. “We would all kind of come in here and Joe would have candy that was available. It was just his way of saying my office is always open for you to come and sit and share your heart with me.”
Joe served as a trusted realtor in southwest Oklahoma for decades. He moved over to REMAX, where he made lifelong friends, from another company in the 1990s.
Lon Parks said he recruited Joe to work for his team tirelessly.
“He was one of the top people in the town that I hoped to move over here for years,” he said. “After calling him 120 times, I just mailed him a key to the office. He got it. I looked around there, his truck was in the back, he was moving stuff in. He said, ‘I had to move.’”
His office walls are lined with awards and certificates, exemplifying his dedication.
His colleague Chris Weaver said he remembers when Joe decided to start Children United to make the dream of children who couldn’t use a playground become reality.
“One day he told me, he goes ‘I went to the park and I took my grandkids over here and these kids were not having fun. They were sad and I looked at them and said, I’m going to make a difference,’” he said.
Corbett said he’ll be remembered by all for his generous nature and kind heart.
“For me, Joe was that person that kind of taught me to stand up and speak up for myself and what I believed in,” she said. “There were many times in life throughout the real estate career and just in a personal situation where I was struggling with things and he was always an encourager.”
Joe leaves behind a wife, two daughters, a son and five grandchildren.
If you’d like to donate to the Children United Playground to see it come to fruition in Chesko’s memory, you can make a donation to the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority.
You can also donate to his family’s GoFundMe for his medical expenses.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.