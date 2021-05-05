LPS working to get Edison Elementary back open

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Public School’s Edison Elementary is finally being remodeled after it was badly damaged during the winter storm in February.
A small pipe burst and flooded the entire building, forcing students and staff to relocate for the last months of the school year.
Lawton Public School’s Jack Hanna is in charge of the remodel.
He said the water damaged everything from the floors and doors to the walls and cabinets.
“All the demolition has been done. We’re in the process of putting new sheetrock up, doing the taping and bedding, brocading the walls. We have all the flooring ordered and on-site already,” Hanna said.
Hanna said on top of that plumbing and electricity are being redone.
Since everybody was relocated to John Adams Elementary, he says they can get things done that they couldn’t before the school flooded.
“We’re able to pull out the old wall furnaces that we had. The boiler system that was in here, that’s been obsolete for a while since we put new central air and heat in each classroom. All of that has been removed and just upgrading and taking care of those small things that need to be taken care of,” Hanna said.
A few improvements are also being made outside of the school to make it more appealing.
“We are actually going to repaint the whole outside of the building and do a little bit of landscaping upfront too. We’re in the process of putting up a new digital marquee out front as well too,” Hanna added.
He said it’s going to be a complete transformation inside and out when everything is finished.
The work is expected to be completed by June 15 and ready for students in August.
