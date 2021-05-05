7News First Alert Weather: Several disturbances to keep daily rain chances with us through much of next week

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
An upper-level trough will approach Texoma this evening spreading showers and isolated storms across Southwest Oklahoma. While storms are expected to stay non-severe, a brief strong storm can’t be ruled out with the main threats for quarter sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph. Areas south of the Red River are expected to stay dry this evening. Overnight lows will fall into the low 50s and winds will be out of the east-southeast at 5-10 mph.\
On Thursday, an upper-level ridge will expand across the Southern Plains and it will bring another sunny afternoon with temperatures getting several degrees warmer as highs top out near 80 degrees. Winds will be out of the north at 5-15 mph.
On Friday, skies will be mostly sunny with a disturbance bringing the chance for hit & miss showers and storms to parts of Oklahoma. On Saturday, another disturbance along with a front will allow isolated showers and storms to develop across Texoma. A strong Cap will prevent a high coverage of storms, however if the Cap breaks across our area, strong-to-severe storms could develop at a moments notice.
Several disturbances will move into the area into next week keeping daily rain chances with us.
