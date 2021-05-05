7News First Alert Weather: Several disturbances to keep daily rain chances with us through much of next week

An upper-level trough will approach Texoma this evening spreading showers and isolated storms across Southwest Oklahoma. While storms are expected to stay non-severe, a brief strong storm can’t be ruled out with the main threats for quarter sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph. Areas south of the Red River are expected to stay dry this evening. Overnight lows will fall into the low 50s and winds will be out of the east-southeast at 5-10 mph.\